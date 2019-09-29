Oracle (ORCL) Holder Swedbank Has Lowered Its Position by $22.07 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Parsons Capital Management Has Raised Stake

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 1,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 28,457 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.36M, up from 27,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.73 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA’S SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM TO ECLIPSE APOLLO PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Iran sanctions to snap back after 90- and 180-day wind down periods -U.S. Treasury; 12/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines: Boeing Order Adds 47 Replacement Aircraft and Simplifies Overall Fleet Strategy; 12/04/2018 – Boeing Joins Saab in Race for World’s Biggest Fighter Jet Deal; 08/05/2018 – Airbus says needs time to study U.S. decision on Iran; 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS EU SUBSIDIES HARM BOEING, CLEARING WAY FOR SANCTIONS; 24/04/2018 – Boeing’s Aurora: Reaches Agreement With Darpa to Transition X-Plane Program Technology to Commercial Applications; 04/04/2018 – BOEING, JET AIRWAYS REPORT NEW ORDER FOR 75 7 GROWTH 37 MAX

Swedbank decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 394,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.69 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.36 million, down from 2.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.39 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Declines on Underwhelming Results (Video); 10/04/2018 – Oracle Makes it Easier for Brands to Keep their Best Customers Happy; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New lnvalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and Mobile Web Traffic; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN 44 PCT VS 44 PCT REPORTED LAST QTR; 13/03/2018 – NETGEAR Joins Swrve Series D Funding Round After Successful Deployment of Swrve’s Customer Interaction Platform; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE (SAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 33% TO $1.2 BLN

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $917.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,028 shares to 152,024 shares, valued at $32.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 3,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,462 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bowling Portfolio Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,805 shares. Canyon Cap Advsr Lc holds 2.24% or 302,572 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amarillo Bank has 0.7% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Summit Asset Management Ltd Co owns 673 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Co holds 18,552 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Northeast Consultants has 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,356 shares. Creative Planning owns 215,668 shares. Hbk Lp has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Forbes J M Limited Liability Partnership owns 2,706 shares. Hartline Inv Corp holds 20,129 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.16% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 16,055 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Advsr Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 909 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Comml Bank Of The West holds 2,136 shares. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Swedbank, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 18,136 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $210.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Fl (NYSE:IFF) by 148,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ohio-based Oak Assoc Ltd Oh has invested 1.81% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Diversified Trust accumulated 6,190 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hilltop Holdg invested in 0.06% or 5,317 shares. 38,260 were reported by West Oak Capital Ltd Llc. 79,256 were reported by Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Co. Parkside Bancorp & Tru accumulated 12,473 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Bb&T Limited Liability Company stated it has 713,567 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. 5.83 million are owned by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt Inc invested 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Metropolitan Life Ins New York owns 374,380 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Delta Management Lc invested 2.25% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Annex Advisory stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Griffin Asset has 0% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Loomis Sayles Communication Lp owns 3.97% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 37.36 million shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 3.48M shares or 0.43% of its portfolio.