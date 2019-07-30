Oracle (ORCL) Holder Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Price Rose; Weybosset Research & Management Has Lowered Position in Capital One Finl (COF) by $2.37 Million as Share Value Rose

Weybosset Research & Management Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold 29,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,158 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, down from 71,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $96.92. About 2.00 million shares traded or 3.15% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $5,718 MLN VS $ 5,474 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Financial Corp. 1Q Rev $6.9B; 09/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; Presale Issued; 10/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT RATING; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79; 08/05/2018 – Capital One To Resume Share Buybacks After Sale Of $17 Billion Of Mortgages — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — APRIL AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.14 PCT VS 1.19 PCT IN MARCH; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 09/03/2018 – IN JUNE, FED TOLD CAPITAL ONE TO RESUBMIT ITS PLAN; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net $1.35B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 13,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 186,766 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.03M, down from 199,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $58.06. About 6.81 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 01/05/2018 – Oracle’s Aconex Surpasses $200 Billion in Transportation Project Value Managed on Its Platform; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 11/04/2018 – Customer Experience Professionals Embrace Innovation with Oracle; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers; 06/03/2018 – Romanian firm emerges as leader in automating business tasks; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Somansa Introduces Server-i to Discover and Protect Sensitive Data in Servers and Databases; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Gets a Bit Cloudier — Heard on the Street; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ REV $9.78B, EST. $9.78B

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 20.16 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Mgmt owns 11,427 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Cutter & Brokerage holds 0.14% or 8,897 shares in its portfolio. Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Board has invested 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability reported 57,790 shares stake. Adell Harriman & Carpenter invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Community Comml Bank Na reported 7,914 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 5,189 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Stifel Financial has 0.19% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1.27 million shares. Salem Counselors owns 27,762 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.17% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 3.56M shares. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt Inc invested 3.31% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Telos Capital Mgmt accumulated 38,821 shares. Stewart Patten Llc has invested 0.33% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 235,599 shares to 254,797 shares, valued at $14.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 623,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 671,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

Weybosset Research & Management Llc, which manages about $189.62 million and $170.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 10,785 shares to 38,956 shares, valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 8.47 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.