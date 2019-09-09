Oracle (ORCL) Holder State Treasurer State Of Michigan Upped Its Stake; Maryland Capital Management Has Upped Position in Vulcan Materials Com (VMC) by $530,410

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Vulcan Materials Com (VMC) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 4,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 98,373 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65M, up from 93,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $145.01. About 930,985 shares traded or 3.34% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – SHIPMENTS INCREASED 2.3 MLN TONS, OR 6 PERCENT, TO 40.5 MLN TONS IN QTR; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 81.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 593,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.13 million, up from 730,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 11.64M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle reports quarterly loss on tax charge; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – ThunderX2® Dual Socket Platform Adds Support for Oracle Linux; 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 17/04/2018 – Corona Corporation Switches to Rimini Street for Oracle EBS Support; 08/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 23/04/2018 – Blu Coffee Distributors Brews Success in the Philippines; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE (SAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 33% TO $1.2 BLN; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 05/03/2018 FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- Light Clip for Oracle Retractor, sterile, Part Number: 03.809.925S Reaming Rods are intended

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Summit Finl Grp (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 18,696 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $530,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 4,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,683 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inco.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) by 972,900 shares to 678,900 shares, valued at $17.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 631,587 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.