Oracle (ORCL) Holder Somerville Kurt F Lowered Holding as Market Value Rose; Synovus Financial (SNV) Market Valuation Rose While Jcsd Capital Boosted by $4.90 Million Its Stake

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 2824.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 144,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 149,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 452,291 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 27.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 10,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 29,417 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 40,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $53.05. About 4.28M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/05/2018 – No Bitcoin for the Oracle: Warren Buffett Dismisses Cryptocurrencies — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and Tendril Named Leading Home Energy Management Software Providers by Navigant Research; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: MORE APP SALES, HIGHER RENEWAL RATES TO BOOST GROWTH; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to lnject Al into the Sport of Kings; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use AI to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 19.5% EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IN FISCAL 2019; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 21/03/2018 – Contract Provides Discounts on Oracle Cloud, Licenses, Hardware, Education, Consulting and Support Services; 09/03/2018 – Senior Oracle Executive Joins Synerise; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $135.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 10,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $971,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bay Banks Of Virginia Inc. (BAYK) by 461,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,820 shares, and cut its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI).

