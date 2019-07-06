Oracle (ORCL) Holder Snow Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding as Stock Price Rose; Passport Capital Has Lifted Its Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Stake by $24.75 Million

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 61,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 477,577 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.65M, down from 538,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.28. About 12.54 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use AI to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Innovations Empower Smarter, More Successful Project Delivery; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE CORP – INCREASES SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel Inefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. UP 1% TO 3%, EST. UP 3%; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s billion-dollar copyright claim against Google; 07/05/2018 – Oracle’s Mark Hurd Echoes Concerns on Pentagon’s Cloud Process; 11/04/2018 – Metering: Exclusive interview: Martin Dunlea | Oracle Utilities; 29/03/2018 – VINCI Energies Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its Oracle Database and Oracle E-Business Suite Application

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.81. About 1.17M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.87 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 54,018 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $38.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 25,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

