Oracle (ORCL) Holder Renaissance Technologies Has Cut Position by $6.40 Million; Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Gentex (GNTX) Holding by $454,000; Market Valuation Rose

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 55.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 120,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 97,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23 million, down from 218,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.28. About 12.54M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 18/05/2018 – Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service and Financial Services Enable Next-Gen Blockchain Innovators; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS 92C TO 95C, EST. 90C; 15/05/2018 – New Oracle Billing Management and Revenue Features Help Cloud, Telco Providers Monetize Emerging Services; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle rolling out blockchain products as soon as this month – Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Raises the Bar with New Free Platinum-Level Support Services for Fusion Cloud Applications; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with AI Powered Prospecting Applications; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 06/03/2018 – Romanian firm emerges as leader in automating business tasks

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 22,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 987,600 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.42M, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.38. About 412,609 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.87 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler invested in 7,210 shares. Minnesota-based Stillwater Inv Mgmt Llc has invested 0.28% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bloombergsen reported 1.45 million shares or 5.15% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 5,579 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv has 6,125 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Buckhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 32,238 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Pggm holds 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 193,912 shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 0.26% stake. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Liability Co accumulated 80,957 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Tru Co has invested 0.34% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Farmers Trust Company holds 0.32% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 20,782 shares. Investment Advsr holds 1.17% or 18,405 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Llc stated it has 32,066 shares. Westpac reported 779,943 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macquarie owns 14.87M shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $110.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forrester Resh Inc (NASDAQ:FORR) by 31,800 shares to 796,600 shares, valued at $38.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF) by 13,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Investment Counselors holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 91,272 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) reported 12,931 shares stake. Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 23,339 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 54,400 shares. Coastline Trust reported 0.44% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 214,980 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 11,072 shares. 2,896 were reported by Parkside Bank & Trust & Tru. Virginia-based Heritage Wealth has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Limited Co reported 72,406 shares. Ajo LP invested in 0.09% or 826,995 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 441,864 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Llc has 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 98,962 shares. Amp Cap accumulated 96,931 shares. Essex Fin Inc owns 9,800 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.40 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $102.23 million for 15.24 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $475,699 activity. Another trade for 711 shares valued at $12,499 was made by Ryan Scott P on Friday, March 29. Chiodo Matthew had bought 120 shares worth $2,510. 568 shares were bought by Nash Kevin C, worth $9,985. Another trade for 15 shares valued at $314 was made by Boehm Neil on Friday, June 28. Downing Steven R also bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, March 29.