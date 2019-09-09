Oracle (ORCL) Holder Puzo Michael J Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Value Rose; Csat Investment Advisory LP Maintains Position in Intercontinental Exchange Com (ICE)

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 27.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 8,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 23,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 32,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 11.64 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Oracle Retail and Adyen Deliver Unified and Global Retail Consumer Payments; 08/05/2018 – Atlatl Software Announces Market Partnership Between Oracle CPQ Cloud and Atlatl’s Visual and Augmented Reality Product; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CAN SEEK BILLIONS FROM GOOGLE OVER USE OF ANDROID; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 72C; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES, EST. 10.30B; 19/03/2018 – Oracle beat on earnings but came just below expectations for revenue; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Java SE 10 Release Arrives; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc Com (ICE) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 6,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The hedge fund held 21,368 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, up from 15,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $94.89. About 1.57 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sets May 3rd for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS; 19/03/2018 – ICE REPORTS TRANSITION OF CREDIT DEFAULT SWAP OPEN INTEREST; 04/05/2018 – Foes of market data fee hikes encouraged by SEC scrutiny; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICE); 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: right recipe; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 27/03/2018 – Cboe plans Aug. 20 launch of disputed market close order type

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos Mgmt Inc has 38,821 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). New York-based Jennison Ltd has invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Parsec Finance Mgmt stated it has 120,276 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 485,862 shares. Moreover, Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bp Pcl reported 276,000 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 5,189 shares. Riggs Asset Managment holds 0.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 3,480 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 283,502 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Lc holds 28,308 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel reported 1.49% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 147,657 shares. White Pine Ltd invested in 5,254 shares or 0.1% of the stock. D E Shaw & holds 8.70 million shares.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2,435 shares to 21,253 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings by 5,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.35 billion for 18.46 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 18,677 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Scotland Group Public Limited holds 0.24% or 15,810 shares. Adage Partners Grp Inc Lc accumulated 709,390 shares. Investec Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.32% or 1.05M shares. Moreover, Jackson Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.35% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.14% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Renaissance Techs Limited Com owns 472,990 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Communications Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Moreover, Altrinsic Global Advsr Limited Liability Company has 1.61% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 458,787 shares. Manchester Llc invested in 0.02% or 2,290 shares. Signature And Inv Advisors Lc reported 1.97% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested 0.06% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Highbridge Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 3,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Com Ltd holds 0.05% or 40,301 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).