Oracle (ORCL) Holder Portland Investment Counsel Has Decreased Holding; As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Market Value Declined, Holder Ithaka Group Decreased Position

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 3,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 262,770 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.87 million, down from 265,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $152.05. About 4.01M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISED ITS LONG-TERM REVENUE TARGET RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 BY $1 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff spoke to Jim Cramer on CNBC’s “Mad Money” on Tuesday; 09/05/2018 – Benioff: MuleSoft Purchase ‘Critical’ to Salesforce Strategy; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Grows the Old-fashioned Way — Heard on the Street; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 12.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 9,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 64,953 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.70M, down from 74,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 14.42M shares traded or 7.90% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Raises the Bar with New Free Platinum-Level Support Services for Fusion Cloud Applications; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $6.9 BLN RELATED TO 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RECORDED IN QTR; 17/04/2018 – Corona Corporation Switches to Rimini Street for Oracle EBS Support; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO BUY NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 15/05/2018 – Oracle America, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 03/05/2018 – Veriday Named Top 10 Portal Software Solution Provider by CIO Applications; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES, EST. 2.55B; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle Stock Slumps on Surprise Earnings, Co-CEO Leave of Absence – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why This Analyst Is Still on the Sidelines About Oracle – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle, Box team on cloud content – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle’s 14% Earnings Growth Sprung From 15% Share Buybacks – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prescott Gp Capital Ltd Llc owns 7,600 shares. First Savings Bank Sioux Falls has invested 1.75% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Curbstone Financial Management reported 0.2% stake. Bb&T owns 344,628 shares. Kornitzer Ks has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Df Dent And Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 5,165 shares. Albion Fin Gru Ut stated it has 10,500 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Adage Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.39% or 2.75 million shares in its portfolio. First Eagle Invest Ltd Co invested in 4.68% or 32.24 million shares. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.08% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 190,856 shares. 1St Source Bancorp stated it has 75,366 shares. Srb holds 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 9,069 shares. 21,585 are held by Cambridge Trust. Acg Wealth reported 6,121 shares. Mar Vista Invest Prns Lc has invested 3.91% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce: Growth Is Impressive Only Because Of Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Salesforceâ€™s Acquisition Strategy Is Paying Off (Literally) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Salesforce Stock Is at Risk as Other Software Stocks Tank – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Wait for High-Flying Cloud-Based Salesforce Stock to Fall – Investorplace.com” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce: Clock Is Ticking – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 190.06 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.