Oracle (ORCL) Holder Portland Investment Counsel Decreased Its Holding by $520,408; Eulav Asset Management Holding in Fair Isaac (FICO) Has Raised by $2.61 Million

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 62,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.50 million, up from 53,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $8.75 during the last trading session, reaching $312.24. About 447,868 shares traded or 79.84% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Net $32.3M; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.38; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 21/03/2018 – Basisbank Will Manage Risk and Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Technology; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37; 07/03/2018 – FICO Data: 10 Percent More Debit Cards Were Compromised in U.S. Last Year; 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Net $140M

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 12.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 9,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 64,953 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.70M, down from 74,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 59.79M shares traded or 347.57% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 07/03/2018 – Gates has been the richest person in the world for 18 of the past 24 years. The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, took the third spot on the list with a net worth of $84 billion; 25/04/2018 – VIVOBAREFOOT Makes Giant Strides in Transforming the Footwear Industry; 15/05/2018 – Oracle, according to The Australian newspaper, said Alphabet receives detailed information about people’s internet searches and user locations if they have a phone that carries Android â€” the mobile operating system developed by Google; 15/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $51; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS ITS PLAN TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES FIRM NEWBURY; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – SHAREHOLDERS HAVE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY ORACLE CORP THROUGH ITS UNIT VIA A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,000 shares to 235,000 shares, valued at $35.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,600 shares, and cut its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold FICO shares while 112 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 21.40 million shares or 1.78% less from 21.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comml Bank Of Mellon owns 350,397 shares. The Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has invested 0.14% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Numerixs Investment Technologies has 2,300 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 25,553 shares. Navellier Associate has 0.57% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). 500 are held by Css Limited Liability Corp Il. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs reported 8,434 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Capital has invested 0.02% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 0.02% or 6,400 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.06% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 71,705 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 27 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 119,393 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.01% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) or 650 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 89,727 shares.

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fair Isaac Corp.: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Congresswoman Alma Adams Joins FICO at Free Consumer Financial Education Event in Charlotte – PRNewswire” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Makes Fair Isaac (FICO) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Analytic Heroes Come Forward! FICO Decisions Awards 2019 Now Open For Entries – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle, Box team on cloud content – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle -4% after revenue miss, CEO time off – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ancora Advisors Ltd Com reported 61,986 shares. Atlas Browninc invested in 0.43% or 10,865 shares. Stralem And Incorporated owns 3.39% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 109,530 shares. Argent Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.47% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Royal London Asset Limited accumulated 934,175 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Moneta Gru Inv Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Vulcan Value Ltd Llc owns 3.54M shares. Shell Asset Management reported 499,427 shares stake. Moody Bancshares Trust Division stated it has 237,903 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Llc holds 277,088 shares. Cibc Asset Management has 301,025 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Hallmark Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 332,939 shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. National Registered Inv Advisor holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 28,298 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 909,511 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Broderick Brian C holds 12,060 shares.