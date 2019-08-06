Oracle (ORCL) Holder Polen Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $55.36 Million; Rathbone Brothers Plc Has Upped Holding in Pfizer Usd0.05 Common Stock (PFE) by $1.06 Million

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Usd0.05 Common Stock (PFE) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 25,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 507,320 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.55M, up from 482,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Usd0.05 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 15.16M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev $7.83B; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: EMA Accepts Application for Dacomitinib for Same Indication; 23/03/2018 – Qatar Tribune: GSK pulls out of $20 bn race for Pfizer’s assets; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and Allogene Therapeutics Enter into Asset Contribution Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology; 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and Eli Lilly’s Taltz Claim Their Share of the Switching Population

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 14.01 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $752.69M, up from 12.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 5.02 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use Al to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Rev $9.77B; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys Datascience.com To Boost Big Data Analytics Offerings — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – Waratek Issues Guidance on Oracle April 2018 CPU; 29/03/2018 – VINCI Energies Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its Oracle Database and Oracle E-Business Suite Application; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. – Board Recommends Final Dividend; 08/05/2018 – WorkForce Software Named Oracle’s Partner for Scheduling; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Retail and Adyen Deliver Unified and Global Retail Consumer Payments

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “GlycoMimetics Falls 50% After Disappointing Results For Sickle Cell Drug Trial – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Finance Corp In reported 1.47% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated has 71,194 shares. Rockland Trust holds 190,820 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg, Japan-based fund reported 23.24M shares. 6,513 were accumulated by Towercrest Cap Management. Mcdaniel Terry And holds 0.13% or 17,794 shares. Retail Bank Of The West has 153,751 shares. Wade G W And Incorporated accumulated 57,420 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 230,748 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank reported 80,039 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management, a Texas-based fund reported 2.28 million shares. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Llc Dc invested in 0.28% or 78,346 shares. Meridian Management holds 0.6% or 28,464 shares in its portfolio. 9,625 were reported by Carlson Capital. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 13,331 shares.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89B and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 2,623 shares to 66,362 shares, valued at $18.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Comms Inc Npv Common Stock (NYSE:VZ) by 61,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc Usd0.008 Common Stock.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 317,939 shares to 2.56 million shares, valued at $995.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Oracle Loses Legal Appeal Over $10B Government Cloud Contract – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Oracle Shares Popped 12% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 650 shares in its portfolio. Leisure Cap Mgmt holds 9,803 shares. Coastline Trust reported 86,575 shares. Adirondack Trust Com owns 0.13% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 3,528 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 1.87M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Acg Wealth stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Iberiabank Corporation holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 34,083 shares. Forte Cap Limited Liability Adv invested in 12,582 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Founders Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 9,322 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 80,957 shares. Mechanics Bank Department holds 1.42% or 116,090 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Inc stated it has 168,694 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Clarkston Capital Partners Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 6,348 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 20,665 shares or 0.23% of the stock. M Secs Incorporated stated it has 0.14% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).