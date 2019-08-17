Oracle (ORCL) Holder Platinum Investment Management LTD Trimmed Position; As Exelixis (EXEL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Eulav Asset Management Has Decreased by $840,000 Its Stake

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The institutional investor held 965,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.45 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.93% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $21.72. About 7.43 million shares traded or 191.93% up from the average. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 06/03/2018 Exelixis Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Presentations in March; 08/05/2018 – Exelixis Not at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference (Correct); 23/03/2018 – lpsen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the First-Line Treatment of Adults with Intermediate- or Poor- Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 02/05/2018 – Exelixis 1Q Net $115.9M; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA SETS JAN 14 PDUFA DATE FOR CABOMETYX; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 10/05/2018 – EXELIXIS INC EXEL.O – STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF IMPROVING OVERALL SURVIVAL VERSUS REGORAFENIB; 03/05/2018 – Exelixis at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 2; 23/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CABOMETYX FOR PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 12,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 29,418 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 41,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 9.91 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – ORACLE CO-CEO CATZ SAYS EXPECTS ACCELERATION IN ITS CLOUD BUSINESS BUT CAN’T TIME IT; 24/05/2018 – SuiteCentric Joins Oracle NetSuite Commerce Agency Program; 25/04/2018 – TechCrunch EU: Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a `brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufa; 28/04/2018 – OpenSource: Running the Vordel XML Gateway on Oracle VM; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Marketing Cloud Analytics Blast through Data Silos and Enable Pinpoint Targeting; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Opens State-of-the-Art Cloud Campus in Austin, Texas; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Appeals Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.61 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

