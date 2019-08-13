Oracle (ORCL) Holder Pictet North America Advisors Sa Has Decreased Position; Hoertkorn Richard Charles Increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $340,215

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 12,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 9,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $135.75. About 7.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 29.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 30,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 71,279 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 101,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 6.33M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/05/2018 – ORACLE RELEASING BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM THIS MONTH, APPS IN JUNE; 16/04/2018 – Pentagon revises request for cloud computing services; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss $4.02B; 14/05/2018 – KPMG Collaborates With Oracle To Enhance Healthcare Cloud Solutions; 24/04/2018 – From Home Kitchen to Multimillion Dollar Business: hint® Achieves Rapid Growth on NetSuite; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Vocado; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Redefines the Cloud Database Category with World’s First Autonomous Database; 30/04/2018 – Brazilian Footwear Retailer Paquetá Shoes Creates Competitive Differentiation with Inventory Insights; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss/Shr 98c

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.49 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $668.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 69,035 shares to 79,576 shares, valued at $14.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc by 425,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Gp Limited Company stated it has 3,251 shares. Reliance Of Delaware accumulated 81,319 shares. Albion Financial Gp Ut owns 10,500 shares. Boston Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). M Secs Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 11,537 shares. Moreover, Wilkins Invest Counsel has 0.08% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4,700 shares. Boston Common Asset Ltd has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.57% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 1.32 million shares. Investec Asset Ltd reported 11,788 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.12% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 5,140 are held by Brookstone Mngmt. Asset Mngmt Inc reported 20,985 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 103,158 are held by Strategic Fincl. Yhb Invest Advisors has 1.56% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 0.31% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 912,336 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Companies owns 5.63 million shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt reported 0.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Guardian Capital Advisors Lp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). S&Co owns 2,940 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 320 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.53% or 83,588 shares. Sit Associates invested 0.47% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Delphi Mgmt Ma reported 14,946 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Seizert Cap Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 4,294 shares. Zeke Capital Limited accumulated 0.39% or 37,970 shares. Two Sigma Securities Lc reported 19,802 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 22.48 million shares. Bender Robert And Assocs reported 2,153 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.27% or 20,190 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Lp owns 121,934 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walt Disney Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “What to Watch When Disney Reports Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Buy Disney (DIS) Stock Ahead of Earnings on Avengers Strength, Streaming Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. by 501 shares to 500 shares, valued at $587,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,440 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).