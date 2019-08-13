Oracle (ORCL) Holder Palisade Asset Management Has Decreased Position; As Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Share Value Rose, Cutler Investment Counsel Boosted Its Holding by $7.24 Million

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 28.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 84,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 206,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11 million, down from 291,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $54.06. About 1.63M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE (SAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 33% TO $1.2 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Deloitte named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Favorable Appeal Decision Should Result in Refund of Nearly $50M From Oracle; 23/04/2018 – Blu Coffee Distributors Brews Success in the Philippines; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 14/05/2018 – JTB Corporation adopts Oracle Cloud for Its International Travel Processing System Infrastructure; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s mixed earnings brightened by the cloud; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS PLAN TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES; 28/03/2018 – Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $131.16. About 464,312 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 56,322 shares stake. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.35% or 53,970 shares. Pittenger Anderson has 0.31% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hillsdale Invest has 0.06% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 11,380 shares. Raymond James Assocs owns 1.95M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Cambridge Company holds 22,275 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Pzena Invest Mngmt Ltd Com holds 8.61M shares. Strategic Advsrs has 1.63% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First Foundation Advsr has 0.04% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 12,390 shares. Manchester Capital Limited Co stated it has 48,816 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Town & Country Bancshares Dba First Bankers Trust invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Jacobs & Co Ca owns 22,512 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Advisory Serv Net Lc stated it has 33,466 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. First Interstate Savings Bank reported 0.29% stake.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77 million and $631.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 5,409 shares to 43,143 shares, valued at $8.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Donaldson Co Inc (NYSE:DCI).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.77 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0.05% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Nomura Asset Management Limited reported 85,330 shares stake. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2,521 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt Com holds 0.42% or 40,973 shares. Adirondack Tru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 376 shares. Moreover, West Oak Cap Limited Com has 0.01% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co owns 2,590 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 58,131 were reported by Shell Asset Mgmt Company. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Inc invested in 59 shares or 0% of the stock. Wms Prtn Limited Co has invested 0.17% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 130,578 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw reported 0.15% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Schroder Inv Gru accumulated 1.15M shares or 0.23% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 51,700 shares. Rnc Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.09% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $511.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.