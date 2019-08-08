Oracle (ORCL) Holder Mawer Investment Management LTD Cut Its Holding; Visa (V) Shareholder Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 67.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 1.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 589,780 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.68M, down from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $53.34. About 15.50M shares traded or 6.96% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 26/03/2018 – Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Invited to Participate in the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Platform Beta Program; 16/05/2018 – Oracle to Acquire DataScience.com; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Takes Violations of Its Intellectual Property Rights Very Seriously; 27/03/2018 – Oracle’s Revolutionary New Database Automates Key Functions for Enterprise Customers; 23/04/2018 – BISTel and Oracle preview powerful A.I. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of P; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. UP 1% TO 3%, EST. UP 3%; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Favorable Appeal Decision Should Result in Refund of Nearly $50M From Oracle; 19/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BB, ORCL & OPNT

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 4,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 54,110 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, down from 58,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $175.32. About 7.85M shares traded or 11.06% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement has invested 1.16% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mogy Joel R Counsel Incorporated owns 197,495 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bokf Na accumulated 122,754 shares. Rampart Management Communication Llc holds 44,926 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Cobblestone Advisors Limited Liability New York reported 1.72% stake. Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,916 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Harvey Capital Incorporated owns 1.81% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 24,065 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 44,145 shares. Vantage Inv Prns Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.53% stake. Private Tru Na holds 1.12% or 34,326 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 0.15% or 19,664 shares in its portfolio. Jackson Square Prtnrs Ltd Com stated it has 3.78 million shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 0.53% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). California Employees Retirement Systems has 5.19 million shares for 1% of their portfolio.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Calif Mun Income T (BFZ) by 59,975 shares to 666,048 shares, valued at $8.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR) by 72,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 562,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 30.65 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 242,272 shares to 9.17 million shares, valued at $339.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU) by 299,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Germain D J Co Inc owns 191,937 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs accumulated 0.22% or 484,993 shares. Mairs And Pwr accumulated 30,849 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The New York-based Trustco Financial Bank N Y has invested 1.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 37,559 shares. Moreover, Ancora Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 63,782 shares. Moreover, West Oak Capital Ltd has 1.28% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 3,869 shares. Moreover, Franklin Street Advsr Nc has 0.37% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Virtu Fin Ltd Com invested 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wetherby Asset reported 69,694 shares. Mawer Inv Management Ltd holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 589,780 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Com invested in 0.03% or 100,654 shares. Montecito Financial Bank Trust reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Michigan-based Jlb And Incorporated has invested 2.57% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.52 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.