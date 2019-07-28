Oracle (ORCL) Holder Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.79 Million as Shares Rose; Cordasco Financial Network Stake in Boeing Co (BA) Trimmed by $355,200

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 33,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.61 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $247.80 million, up from 4.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 5.39M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of Patient Centricity; 25/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Avoid intersection of Oracle and Wetmore in #Tucson Motorcycle crash has closed several lanes. Only; 18/05/2018 – Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service and Financial Services Enable Next-Gen Blockchain Innovators; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and Tendril Named Leading Home Energy Management Software Providers by Navigant Research; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results; 03/04/2018 – ORCL: Trump to dine with Oracle co-CEO Catz Tuesday, Bloomberg r; 07/03/2018 – Gates has been the richest person in the world for 18 of the past 24 years. The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, took the third spot on the list with a net worth of $84 billion

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 925 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 130 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50,000, down from 1,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 10/04/2018 – BOEING’S HELP TO MARKET KC-390 IS A POSITIVE FACTOR IN TALKS; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Bolsters Airline Financing as Ex-Im Bank Dispute Drags On; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: 777 Production Plans Don’t Hinge on Iran; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS AWARE OF INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWESTAIR FLIGHT 1380; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS A320NEO-PLUS WOULD HAVE ENTERED SERVICE IN 2022, TWO YEARS BEFORE POTENTIAL NEW BOEING MID-MARKET JET; 23/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal against the U.S. trade commission ruling that allows Canada’s Bombardier to sell its newest jets to U.S. airlines without heavy duties; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 787 DREAMLINER HAS OPENED 170 NEW MARKETS: TINSETH; 23/03/2018 – American’s Talks on Airbus A330neo Jet Are Over, Boosting Boeing; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43M and $99.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. On Monday, February 4 KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 26,557 shares. On Friday, February 8 the insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49M. Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity stated it has 1.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Segall Bryant Hamill reported 0.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Argent Tru Co reported 49,813 shares. Horan Limited Company invested in 7,034 shares. Clark Capital Management Gp holds 0.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 58,336 shares. Fincl Advisory Group Inc holds 0.42% or 3,972 shares. Jackson Square Partners owns 0.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 54,528 shares. Comm Of Oklahoma holds 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 5,317 shares. Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.49% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 182,424 shares. New York-based Wellington Shields & has invested 0.9% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Livingston Gru Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Amica Mutual Ins Communication accumulated 0.94% or 19,796 shares. Perkins Coie Tru holds 0.65% or 3,646 shares. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.92% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ohio-based Cap Advisors Ltd Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

