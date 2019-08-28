Oracle (ORCL) Holder Mar Vista Investment Partners Raised Its Position by $10.26 Million as Stock Price Rose; Nrg Energy (NRG) Share Price Declined While Permian Investment Partners LP Has Trimmed by $12.77 Million Its Holding

Permian Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp sold 304,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.99M, down from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 167,358 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: MATTHEW CARTER AND HEATHER COX; 26/04/2018 – NRG Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Continues its Best-in-Class Reporting; 03/05/2018 – NRG EXPECTS TO COMPLETE $1B IN SHARE BUY-BACKS BY YEAR-END; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS; 05/04/2018 – NRG Energy Withdraws Nomination of Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell for Board, No Other Nominee Named in Place; 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN; 19/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Exits Position in NRG Energy; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 193,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 2.66M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.11 million, up from 2.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $51.79. About 1.50M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New Invalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and M; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS PLAN TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES; 07/03/2018 – Gates has been the richest person in the world for 18 of the past 24 years. The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, took the third spot on the list with a net worth of $84 billion; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES; 28/03/2018 – MioTech Cofounders Named in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List 2018; 20/04/2018 – Xcelero Announces Silver Sponsorship of SuiteWorld18; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Underwhelms Investors With Cloud Revenue, Forecast; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of Patient Centricity; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Empowers Businesses to Capitalize on Opportunities Presented by World’s Largest and Fastest Growing Economies

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Bancorporation invested 0.35% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Eagle Management Ltd Liability Com has 4.79% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Rothschild Il holds 50,393 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc has 0.03% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 114,775 shares. Da Davidson And owns 109,121 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Conning holds 60,696 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Arcadia Corp Mi owns 32,800 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Pzena Investment Mgmt Ltd owns 2.52% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 8.61M shares. Harvey Cap Management, a Florida-based fund reported 30,500 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.7% or 186,148 shares in its portfolio. 5,140 are held by Brookstone Cap. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp holds 0.66% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 271,061 shares. Wedgewood Investors Pa holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4,650 shares. Hills Bancshares & owns 32,314 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Co accumulated 2,255 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 83,000 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 6,005 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De has 5.09M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Principal Fin accumulated 416,446 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 12,285 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 209,433 are owned by British Columbia Investment Management. Contravisory Mngmt Inc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Rech Incorporated has invested 0.09% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.03% or 1.04 million shares. Dupont Cap Management Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Utah Retirement System holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 54,641 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 412,341 shares stake. Advisory Net Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,649 shares. Hudock Group Ltd Com accumulated 6 shares.