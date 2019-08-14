Oracle (ORCL) Holder Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Lowered Position as Market Valuation Rose; Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Holder H Partners Management Has Decreased Holding as Share Value Declined

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 5.03M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15 million, down from 6.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $54.15. About 767,480 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 25/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: 5 things to know about Six Flags’ new Hangover thrill ride; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Attendance Up 27%; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Rev $129M; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China; 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 0.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 39,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 19.02 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 billion, down from 19.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 10.78 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/03/2018 – ACONEX SAYS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 10/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP: ORACLE CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING INNOVATIONS EMPO; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV AND WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/04/2018 – LeaseAccelerator chosen by ten new Oracle-centric companies for ASC 842 compliance; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 10/05/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC – EXPECT U.S. FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO RULE ON MATTER RELATED TO ORACLE SOMETIME IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 72C; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Wells Fargo, China; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on China

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.87M for 5.86 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Department Mb Bancorporation N A has 0.1% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 14,828 shares. Glenview Bancorporation Trust Dept invested in 0.23% or 9,930 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.40 million shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Pggm Invs accumulated 193,912 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Jlb Assoc reported 227,340 shares. 17,357 are owned by Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc. Washington Cap owns 21,910 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Sit Assoc holds 9,200 shares. 112,451 were reported by Whittier Communication Of Nevada Inc. Tokio Marine Asset Commerce Ltd reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ameritas Prtnrs has 0.25% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Steinberg Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.91% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Kcm Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.17% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 49,819 shares. Bridges Inv Mgmt has 88,506 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, a California-based fund reported 60 shares.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52 billion and $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 4.19M shares to 15.20M shares, valued at $1.00B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 400,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).