Oracle (ORCL) Holder Intersect Capital Has Upped Stake; As Target (TGT) Share Price Rose, Capital Investment Advisors Cut Its Stake by $5.55 Million

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 53.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 6,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 17,898 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, up from 11,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $54.02. About 14.11 million shares traded or 5.53% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE WINS REVIVAL OF BILLION-DOLLAR CASE AGAINST GOOGLE; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Industry Innovations Help Businesses Accelerate Growth; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX SAYS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 27/03/2018 – The federal court said Google’s use of Oracle’s Java development platform to create the Android operating system was not protected under the fair-use provision of copyright law; 03/05/2018 – Oracle Power 2017 Loss Widens as Pakistan Power Project Continues

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Target Corporation (TGT) by 78.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 64,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 17,283 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, down from 81,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Target Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $108.78. About 4.33 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER; 31/05/2018 – Target And Shipt Launch Same-day Delivery In Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin And Michigan — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 08/03/2018 – Target Names Former GE Executive Dmitri Stockton to Board; 22/05/2018 – Target Corporation to Webcast 1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 23, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Target reveals locations of three new small-format stores in New York; 06/03/2018 – TARGET BEGINS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income $1.04B; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service B (NYSE:UPS) by 52,748 shares to 112,446 shares, valued at $11.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Floating Rate (JRO) by 52,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 367,721 shares, and has risen its stake in C V S Corp Del (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.79M for 23.24 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

