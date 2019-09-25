Oracle (ORCL) Holder Greenwood Gearhart Decreased Stake as Shares Rose; Highbridge Capital Management Stake in Pulte Group (Put) (PHM) Trimmed as Stock Value Rose

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 23.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 27,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 89,654 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.11 million, down from 117,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 14.42M shares traded or 8.43% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media Influencer Campaigns; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on healthcare, China; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Communications Helps Evolve IP Expand Services; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys DataScience.com; 27/03/2018 – BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker Invited To Deliver Keynote At Recurring Revenue 2018; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and PwC Team to Support Finance Transformation for Insurers and Provide IFRS 17 Compliance Expertise; 27/03/2018 – The federal court said Google’s use of Oracle’s Java development platform to create the Android operating system was not protected under the fair-use provision of copyright law

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (Put) (PHM) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.30 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.02. About 2.63 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 166 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 224.91 million shares or 0.65% more from 223.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Bk Corp reported 18,977 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg has invested 0.03% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). 246,709 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Delta Asset Mgmt Llc Tn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Zacks Invest Mgmt reported 0.15% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Dnb Asset As holds 0% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 139,806 shares. Dupont Capital Management holds 134,671 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Artemis Inv Management Llp owns 786,304 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough & holds 0.27% or 62,250 shares. Bb&T Corp has 0.05% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Metropolitan Life has 0.02% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). First Allied Advisory stated it has 21,071 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 39,187 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Management. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 10,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IEF) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $252.27 million for 9.79 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.98% EPS growth.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00 million and $373.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 27,556 shares to 163,235 shares, valued at $7.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 50,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.