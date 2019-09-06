Oracle (ORCL) Holder Great Lakes Advisors Lowered Holding as Market Value Rose; Proxima Capital Management Lowered Olin (OLN) Stake by $3.57 Million

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 364,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.05M, down from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 10.20 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/04/2018 – WANdisco Fusion 2.11 now certified to run on Cloudera 5; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New lnvalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and Mobile Web Traffic; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ: CLOUD REVENUES TO GROW 19-23% IN 4Q; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES, EST. 10.30B; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Books 3Q Charge of $6.9 Billion Related to Tax Overhaul; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $6.9 BLN RELATED TO 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RECORDED IN QTR; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 03/05/2018 – Veriday Named Top 10 Portal Software Solution Provider by CIO Applications; 23/04/2018 – Blu Coffee Distributors Brews Success in the Philippines

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 36.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 265,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13 million, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $17.12. About 2.24M shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 23/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at UBS Mini Conference May 21; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandes Investment Prtnrs Lp has 182,631 shares. The Missouri-based Umb National Bank N A Mo has invested 0.22% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Charter Tru Communications holds 36,891 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Foster & Motley Inc has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Orrstown Serv stated it has 5,063 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Numerixs Inv Techs invested 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Estabrook Capital stated it has 3,510 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 12,836 were accumulated by Parkside Retail Bank And Trust. Moreover, Telos Capital Management has 0.65% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 38,821 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 842,528 shares. Jackson Wealth Lc has 0.33% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 25,450 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 0.38% stake. Washington Tru Communications has invested 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 12,582 are owned by Forte Capital Limited Com Adv.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.69 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pentagon, DoJ will review Oracle cloud appeal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) by 35,811 shares to 214,578 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 202,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Parnassus Fund Mid Cap Inst.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,000 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks Inc. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Comerica Financial Bank has 184,905 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Texas Yale has 0.02% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 20,000 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Metropolitan Life Insurance Com invested in 16,664 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 0.28% or 57,421 shares. Bollard Gp Lc invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Shine Inv Advisory stated it has 658 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mason Street Limited Liability Company reported 87,683 shares stake. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 3,800 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.04% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 112,774 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 41.33% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OLN’s profit will be $72.30M for 9.73 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Olin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4,500.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Olin Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:OLN) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Olin Corporation (OLN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dow downgraded to Sell equivalent at BofA Merrill – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Olin Corporation’s (NYSE:OLN) 12% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $716,852 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by BUNCH C ROBERT, worth $178,490. On Monday, August 12 the insider Smith Vince J bought $85,000. $165,678 worth of stock was bought by Sutton Scott McDougald on Wednesday, May 8. Shipp Earl L bought $4,479 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on Tuesday, August 6. $10,872 worth of stock was bought by VERMILLION TERESA M on Wednesday, August 7.