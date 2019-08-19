Oracle (ORCL) Holder Ensemble Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $714,440 as Market Valuation Rose; Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stock Price Declined While Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Increased Position by $1.07 Million

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 31,675 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, up from 22,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $107.6. About 104,617 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 13,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 737,328 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.60 million, down from 750,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $54.12. About 628,239 shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV AND WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/04/2018 – ORACLE CO-CEO CATZ SAYS EXPECTS ACCELERATION IN ITS CLOUD BUSINESS BUT CAN’T TIME IT; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Expects to More Than Double Size of SaaS Business ‘Very Quickly’; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 14/05/2018 – Corporación GPF Optimizes Inventory Performance Across Health, Wellness and Convenience Store Business with Oracle Retail; 07/05/2018 – Oracle’s Mark Hurd Echoes Concerns on Pentagon’s Cloud Process; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Rev $9.77B; 27/03/2018 – The federal court said Google’s use of Oracle’s Java development platform to create the Android operating system was not protected under the fair-use provision of copyright law

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8,701 shares to 37,249 shares, valued at $7.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,057 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $50,190 activity.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11M and $678.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 47,375 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $46.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 102,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.79 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

