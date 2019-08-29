Oracle (ORCL) Holder Cleararc Capital Has Trimmed Stake; Encore Wire (WIRE) Holder Algert Global Has Raised Its Position by $736,098 as Stock Price Declined

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 45,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $52.19. About 5.04 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S ELLISON: MORE AUTONOMOUS DATABASE SERVICES COMING; 19/04/2018 – WANdisco Fusion 2.11 now certified to run on Cloudera 5; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS ITS PLAN TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES FIRM NEWBURY; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Raises the Bar with New Free Platinum-Level Support Services for Fusion Cloud Applications; 10/04/2018 – KILL Tipalti Announces Multi-Entity and PO Matching Integration with NetSuite; 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – SHAREHOLDERS HAVE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY ORACLE CORP THROUGH ITS UNIT VIA A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s billion-dollar copyright claim against Google; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 27/03/2018 – BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker Invited To Deliver Keynote At Recurring Revenue 2018

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 202.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 12,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The hedge fund held 19,296 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 6,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 21,720 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 50mm, REF 804-07-500 Product Us; 19/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 05/03/2018 – SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY NSCLC COHORT DATA EXPECTED 2Q18; 13/03/2018 – FTC: Encore Plus Solutions, Inc. and Nordic Clinical, Inc. – March 12, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 27/04/2018 – Medford Trnscrpt: Wynn’s Boston gaming resort renamed `Encore Boston Harbor’; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 27/04/2018 – WYNN TO RENAME MASSACHUSETTS CASINO ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc reported 954,427 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 88,938 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 8,208 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Hodges Mgmt accumulated 202,195 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc stated it has 6,727 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian State Bank reported 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Pinebridge Limited Partnership owns 26,886 shares. 156,114 are held by Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,413 shares. Comerica Natl Bank holds 20,641 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 1.75 million shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 295,365 shares.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $175.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 58,091 shares to 30,938 shares, valued at $655,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 79,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,901 shares, and cut its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.12 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 418 were reported by Tortoise Limited Liability Corporation. Intersect Cap Ltd Com holds 0.26% or 11,690 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 16.95 million shares. Davis Selected Advisers accumulated 2.77 million shares. Great Lakes Advsr has invested 1.42% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Roundview Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 15,014 shares. Associated Banc has 17,195 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr owns 524,517 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Naples Glob Advisors Lc holds 0.51% or 37,467 shares. Moreover, Community Natl Bank Na has 0.09% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Neumann Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 93,464 shares stake. Gamco Et Al invested in 0% or 11,500 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 14.54 million shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Forte Cap Limited Liability Co Adv invested in 0.24% or 12,582 shares.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $533.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 53,547 shares to 186,181 shares, valued at $21.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).