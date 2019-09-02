Oracle (ORCL) Holder Cleararc Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding by $333,264; As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Value Rose, Par Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 45,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 7.92M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – Oracle: Oracle grew the fastest out of the top 10 #PaaS vendors in CY2016 as well as CY2017. Source: @IDC Public Cloud Serv…; 06/03/2018 – RIMINI STREET TO SEEK $50M REFUND FROM ORACLE, CONSIDER APPEAL; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on healthcare, China; 21/03/2018 – Ithaca College Selects Oracle HCM Cloud to Optimize Staff and Faculty Engagement for Enhanced Student Success; 02/05/2018 – Veltio Becomes Oracle PartnerNetwork Platinum Level Member; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: DON’T EXPECT SHARE BUYBACK TO EXCEED $4B NEXT QUARTER; 15/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $51

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 73.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $261.52. About 1.16M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodstock Corporation holds 202,295 shares. Stillwater Investment Mgmt Lc has 12,848 shares. Fulton Bancshares Na accumulated 22,688 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Natl Bank Of The West owns 26,924 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Schwerin Boyle Management Incorporated reported 229,124 shares stake. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al invested in 0% or 11,500 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company reported 559,423 shares. Thomasville Bank & Trust accumulated 20,051 shares. Tuttle Tactical invested 0.75% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Annex Advisory Limited Liability Corporation invested in 58,764 shares or 0.47% of the stock. 804,900 are held by Weitz Invest Mngmt. Dsc Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 20,720 shares. South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.83% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Martingale Asset Lp invested in 0.86% or 1.47 million shares. Kornitzer Incorporated Ks stated it has 19,806 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.08 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $533.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,848 shares to 6,302 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 4,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19B for 13.62 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc by 56,300 shares to 756,300 shares, valued at $16.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) by 137,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).