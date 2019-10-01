Oracle (ORCL) Holder Cambridge Advisors Cut Its Stake by $1.06 Million; Nexus Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by $631,548 as Stock Declined

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 11,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 538,474 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.92M, down from 550,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $56.43. About 800,727 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO PORTER SAYS NAFTA PRODUCED BENEFIT FOR 3 NATIONS; 25/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS, SSTRT 2018-1; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK HAS MADE A NUMBER OF CHANGES ON SALES PRACTICES: CEO; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Rev C$7.06B; 17/05/2018 – UK DMO SAYS SCOTIABANK QUITS AS PRIMARY DEALER FOR UK GOVERNMENT DEBT; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank second-quarter earnings beat market expectations; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK PLANS TO IMPLEMENT FCAC REPORT RECOMMENDATIONS: CEO; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD IN PERU, ENTER INTO; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER TORONTO EVENT

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 65.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 18,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 10,150 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $578,000, down from 29,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $53.83. About 14.61M shares traded or 15.31% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 22/03/2018 – Oracle Opens State-of-the-Art Cloud Campus in Austin, Texas; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd; 27/03/2018 – Oracle’s Revolutionary New Database Automates Key Functions for Enterprise Customers; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ REV $9.78B, EST. $9.78B; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technological Challenges; 17/04/2018 – Deloitte named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD PLATFORM AS A SERVICE (PAAS) PLUS INFRASTRUCTURE AS A SERVICE (IAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 28% TO $415 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Hampshire-based Harvest Cap has invested 0.45% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Regions Fincl Corp stated it has 0.26% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Grandfield Dodd Lc stated it has 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Crestwood Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 151,401 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Com reported 26,305 shares. Amarillo Bankshares holds 25,522 shares. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 14,664 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Farmers Bancorporation holds 7,172 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 1.03% or 147,457 shares. Williams Jones & Associates Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Blue Fincl stated it has 5,199 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 325,246 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Connor Clark And Lunn Management Ltd holds 0% or 3,699 shares. Van Eck Associate Corp holds 0.03% or 96,716 shares in its portfolio.

Cambridge Advisors Inc, which manages about $259.03M and $302.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 15,963 shares to 206,098 shares, valued at $11.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG).

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 10.37 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $722.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 7,222 shares to 353,255 shares, valued at $17.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).