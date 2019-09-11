Oracle (ORCL) Holder Callahan Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $533,922; As Ameren (AEE) Valuation Rose, Creative Planning Has Lifted by $376,388 Its Position

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 31.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 10,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 22,019 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 32,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $55.47. About 19.12 million shares traded or 37.63% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 25/04/2018 – TechCrunch EU: Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a `brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 28/04/2018 – OpenSource: Running the Vordel XML Gateway on Oracle VM; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Industry Connect 2018 Draws Top Business Leaders to Share Insights and Strategies for Digital Transformation; 27/03/2018 – Oracle had previously sought $9 billion in damages; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APIs Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Communications Helps Evolve IP Expand Services; 18/04/2018 – Waratek Issues Guidance on Oracle April 2018 CPU; 28/03/2018 – Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Hardware Systems Rev $994M; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. UP 1% TO 3%, EST. UP 3%

Creative Planning increased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 17.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 5,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 35,121 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, up from 29,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $74.21. About 1.93 million shares traded or 26.82% up from the average. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Ameren Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Net $151M; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – Correct: Ameren Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN TARGETS 5-7% COMPOUND ANNUAL EPS GROWTH 2017-2022:SLIDES; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q OPER REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.55B (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Rev $1.59B; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q EPS 62c

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (Call) (NYSE:BP) by 253,449 shares to 200 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 4,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,153 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.35 billion for 19.26 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $537.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 4,039 shares to 90,069 shares, valued at $8.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weingarten Rlty Invs Sbi (NYSE:WRI) by 10,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).