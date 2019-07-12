Oracle (ORCL) Holder Caledonia Investments Plc Decreased Position by $5.25 Million; Kames Capital Plc Decreased Raven Industries (RAVN) Holding by $1.51 Million; Share Price Declined

Caledonia Investments Plc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 11.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc sold 99,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 763,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.01M, down from 862,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $59.99. About 10.92 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – Oracle: Oracle grew the fastest out of the top 10 #PaaS vendors in CY2016 as well as CY2017. Source: @IDC Public Cloud Serv…; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL FINAL DIV/SHR 130 RUPEES; 04/04/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ SAID TO RAISE AMAZON CONTRACT FIGHT WITH TRUMP; 01/05/2018 – Oracle’s Aconex Surpasses $200 Billion in Transportation Project Value Managed on Its Platform; 28/03/2018 – MioTech Cofounders Named in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List 2018; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q CLOUD REV. $1.6B; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APls Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software and Cloud Revenue $7.98B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oracle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORCL); 10/04/2018 – Oracle Textura Payment Management Surpasses $500 billion in Construction Value Managed on System

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) by 18.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 39,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 178,896 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86 million, down from 218,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Raven Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 110,807 shares traded. Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) has declined 9.54% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RAVN News: 06/03/2018 Raven Establishes Latin America Headquarters in Brazil; 08/03/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on April 27, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Raven Industries Renames Subsidiary; 09/05/2018 – Raven Industries and Farmers Edge Establish Agreement to Develop and Deliver Advanced Agronomic Tools; 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 61C, EST. 49C (2 EST.); 16/05/2018 – Raven Precision Agriculture Technology to Power Autonomous Solutions; 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries Targets 10 % Annualized Earnings Growth Over Long-term; 16/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 23/03/2018 – Raven Industries, Inc. vs Capstan Ag Systems, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018

Since March 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $136,408 activity. 2,600 shares were bought by PAROD RICK, worth $101,530.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4,539 shares to 132,078 shares, valued at $75.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 7,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

