Oracle (ORCL) Holder Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Has Raised Holding; Viad Corp. (VVI) Position Upped by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Viad Corp. (VVI) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 44,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 338,435 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.05 million, up from 294,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. It closed at $68.4 lastly. It is down 24.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.04% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – Viad Corp Delivers as Expected for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss $9.43M; 30/05/2018 – Viad Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Viad Corp Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Viad; 27/04/2018 – Viad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Rev $277.4M; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY REVENUE $ 277.4 MLN VS $ 325.8 MLN; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q REV. $277.4M, EST. $277.0M (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Expect Consolidated Adjusted Segment EBITDA $156.5M-$160.5M

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 876.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 10,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $59.32. About 7.65 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Oracle Makes it Easier for Brands to Keep their Best Customers Happy; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive; 09/05/2018 – Oracle to Launch Internet ‘Weather Map’; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou; 25/04/2018 – Loot Crate Achieves Explosive Growth on NetSuite; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 10/04/2018 – Triax Technologies Teams with Oracle Construction and Engineering to Enhance Construction Safety, Productivity; 13/04/2018 – TCS recognized as `Best in Class’ in Oracle SaaS Implementation Services in Europe by PAC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold VVI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 0.10% less from 17.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 27,427 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 7,655 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 11,723 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 7,878 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Third Avenue Limited Liability Com reported 108,235 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Swiss National Bank has invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Inc has invested 0.02% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Ls Investment Advisors Limited Co has invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) or 13,464 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% or 18,683 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Group Pcl has invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,109 shares.

More notable recent Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Viad, Corp. (VVI) CEO Steve Moster on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Viad to acquire 60% equity stake in Mountain Park Lodges properties – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Denise M. Coll Joins Viad Corp Board of Directors – Business Wire” on August 21, 2018. More interesting news about Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Amarin, PulteGroup, LivaNova, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Viad, and Activision Blizzard â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Those Who Purchased Bioxyne (ASX:BXN) Shares A Year Ago Have A 70% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 46,255 shares to 455,094 shares, valued at $27.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpi Composites Inc. by 366,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital City Trust Company Fl has 0.93% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). St Johns Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14,912 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Blair William & Il holds 0.08% or 233,839 shares in its portfolio. Harris Associates Lp owns 1.19% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 12.12M shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 24.88M shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Inc Limited Liability Co holds 0.41% or 3.06M shares in its portfolio. Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 4,980 shares stake. 109,121 are held by Da Davidson. Associated Banc holds 17,195 shares. Hartline Investment holds 0.08% or 5,898 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Technologies invested in 10,050 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bartlett And Limited Liability Company has 0.93% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd has 233,896 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Punch And Assocs invested in 0.43% or 92,940 shares. American Natl Ins Co Tx invested in 242,484 shares.