Oracle (ORCL) Holder Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Lifted Its Holding by $450,000; Kennedy Capital Management Holding in Hub Group Class A (HUBG) Trimmed as Stock Value Declined

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hub Group Inc Class A (HUBG) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 36,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 156,921 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41M, down from 193,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hub Group Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.24. About 143,023 shares traded. Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has declined 10.30% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.73% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBG News: 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 03/05/2018 – Hub Group Named to Forbes’ 2018 list of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP INC HUBG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.34 TO $2.44; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP INC – EXPECT THAT 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL RANGE FROM $2.34 TO $2.44; 29/05/2018 – MARY BOOSALIS JOINS HUB GROUP’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.44, EST. $2.35; 29/05/2018 – Mary Boosalis Joins Hub Group’s Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group 1Q EPS 48c; 20/04/2018 – Keep An Eye On Hub Group; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 39C

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 876.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 10,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.28. About 13.71M shares traded or 0.02% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 03/05/2018 – From Advocates to Evangelists — Determine, Inc. Drives Customer Success Through New Customer Advocacy Program; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by LinkedIn as Video Viewability Partner; 21/03/2018 – Contract Provides Discounts on Oracle Cloud, Licenses, Hardware, Education, Consulting and Support Services; 02/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Honored with Three 2018 Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Application Services; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP – QTRLY TOTAL HARDWARE REVENUES $994 MLN VS $ 1,028 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Bluecore Hires Two Former BlueKai/Oracle Leaders; Sets Its Sights on Retail Data; 17/05/2018 – Deloitte Digital Wins Three Prestigious Oracle NetSuite Awards; 30/03/2018 – Forbes: Larry Ellison: Oracle Is Revolutionizing The Database — And IT Service Delivery; 15/05/2018 – Oracle America, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 50,442 shares to 101,305 shares, valued at $5.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 25,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextgen Healthcare Inc.

Analysts await Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.66 per share. HUBG’s profit will be $26.08M for 13.75 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Hub Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

