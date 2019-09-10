Oracle (ORCL) Holder Btr Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $10.29 Million as Shares Rose; Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Decreased Its Position

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 86.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 194,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 29,431 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 223,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $54.88. About 11.06 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 02/05/2018 – Veltio Becomes Oracle PartnerNetwork Platinum Level Member; 22/05/2018 – Fourth-Gen Intelligent Data Hub Solution Frees Businesses from Oracle Lock-In; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE WINS REVIVAL OF BILLION-DOLLAR CASE AGAINST GOOGLE; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media Influencer Campaigns; 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 15/05/2018 – Three Rivers Provider Network (TRPN) Appoints Scott Smith as President and CEO; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media lnfluencer Campaigns; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 08/05/2018 – Elon Musk took on the Oracle of Omaha over the weekend, calling his ‘moat’ analogy ‘lame.’

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 21,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 300,700 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.61M, down from 321,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $103.52. About 1.13M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kemnay Advisory Ser reported 6,920 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0.01% or 42,575 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 2,573 shares. Curbstone Financial has 0.32% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 12,404 shares. Johnson Fin Incorporated owns 0.24% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 27,871 shares. The California-based Kcm Inv Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moors Cabot reported 0.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The Pennsylvania-based Live Your Vision Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Rech & owns 4,234 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Capwealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,951 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Carmignac Gestion reported 86,771 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 32,614 shares stake. Tru Advsr has 1.23% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 10,935 shares. General Amer Investors Co Incorporated holds 168,000 shares. 3,362 were accumulated by Franklin Street Advsrs Nc.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.04B for 10.92 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 7.27M shares to 8.18 million shares, valued at $104.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) by 36,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership has invested 3.93% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hyman Charles D has invested 1.25% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). One Mgmt Limited Com invested in 4,213 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Strategic Fincl Service stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Company stated it has 211 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Assetmark holds 25,022 shares. Pennsylvania-based Wedgewood Invsts Pa has invested 0.39% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Horan Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1,551 shares. Gradient Investments Llc owns 1,594 shares. 119,810 are held by Welch And Forbes Ltd. Metropolitan Life Company New York holds 56,322 shares. Banque Pictet Cie reported 219,528 shares stake. Bennicas And Assocs Inc reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 259,059 were reported by Jefferies Grp Inc Lc. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 7,336 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.35 billion for 19.06 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $520.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 45,800 shares to 100,970 shares, valued at $5.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Health Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 29,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Income Builder Fund.