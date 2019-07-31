Oracle (ORCL) Holder British Columbia Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Rose; Analog Devices (ADI) Holder Congress Asset Management Company Cut Its Holding by $358,680 as Stock Value Rose

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 3,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,528 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90 million, down from 87,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $119.97. About 608,809 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 341,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 835,599 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.88M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $56.94. About 4.49M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Oracle Financial Services Global Survey Reveals Consumer Expectations for Digital Banking; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Retail Demonstrates Continued Adoption of Cloud Solutions Among Global Retail Community; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys Datascience.com To Boost Big Data Analytics Offerings — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oracle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORCL); 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: THE BULK OF BOOKINGS NOT FROM TRADITIONAL USER BASE; 16/04/2018 – ORACLE CO-CEO CATZ SAYS EXPECTS ACCELERATION IN ITS CLOUD BUSINESS BUT CAN’T TIME IT; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Hardware Systems Rev $994M; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Oracle Shares Popped 12% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Oracle Loses Legal Appeal Over $10B Government Cloud Contract – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 71,076 shares to 103,244 shares, valued at $7.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 25,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 19.77 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Investment Counsel reported 0.86% stake. Moreover, First In has 0.81% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 20,116 shares. 192.55M are held by Vanguard Grp Inc. Brandes Prns Lp holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 182,631 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.43% or 40,612 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Cap Inc accumulated 0.15% or 13,480 shares. Hartford Management Incorporated invested in 0.22% or 12,027 shares. 97,300 are held by Renaissance Technology Limited Co. Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The Kentucky-based Alphamark Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Da Davidson Comm has 0.1% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 4.28 million are held by American Century Inc. Davis Selected Advisers, a Arizona-based fund reported 2.77M shares. Illinois-based Prudential Public Ltd Com has invested 0.27% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Intact Inv Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 10,600 shares.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 21,874 shares to 328,289 shares, valued at $62.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 25,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $271,269 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lakeview Capital Prtn has invested 0.13% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Andra Ap has 0.08% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 0.45% or 5.80M shares. Madison Inv has invested 1% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 2,434 were accumulated by Finemark Commercial Bank Trust. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Co has 5.14 million shares. Ohio-based Capital Advsr Limited Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Chemical Retail Bank has invested 0.23% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Findlay Park Ptnrs Llp stated it has 1.61% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Principal Gru invested in 547,864 shares. First Business Fincl Ser invested in 9,484 shares. Public Sector Pension Board holds 30,763 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Loews accumulated 5,500 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership reported 1.08 million shares. 3,724 are held by Natl Asset Mngmt.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11 million for 24.58 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 106% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) & UnitedSiC Team Up for SiC Products – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Analog Devices (ADI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IWS, SRE, FIS, ADI: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.