Oracle (ORCL) Holder Blume Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake as Shares Rose; Insperity (NSP) Shareholder Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Cut Its Holding by $2.46 Million

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 91,535 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22M, down from 110,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 14.40M shares traded or 0.64% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS ITS PLAN TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES FIRM NEWBURY; 27/03/2018 – Google plans Supreme Court appeal over Oracle IP decision; 12/04/2018 – LeaseAccelerator chosen by ten new Oracle-centric companies for ASC 842 compliance; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on China; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Redefines the Cloud Database Category with World’s First Autonomous Database; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Tanks, Look For More Downside; 07/05/2018 – No Bitcoin for the Oracle: Warren Buffett Dismisses Cryptocurrencies — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Google weighs appeal after court setback in Oracle feud; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Expects to More Than Double Size of SaaS Business ‘Very Quickly’; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 20,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 73,908 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.03 million, down from 94,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $102.65. About 346,222 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY & UNITEDHEALTHCARE EXTEND RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2022; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q EPS $1.18; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Rev $1B; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Insperity; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 63c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evergreen Capital Ltd Llc reported 47,878 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc owns 2.97M shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Scott And Selber has 0.35% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 12,188 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.21% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Pa invested in 0.11% or 23,261 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 10.04 million shares. Financial Counselors Inc has 0.08% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 34,227 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Com holds 1.43% or 1.15M shares in its portfolio. Cumberland Advisors holds 6,183 shares. Fil Ltd has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Frontier Investment Mgmt Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Kbc Group Nv owns 2.51 million shares. Yhb Advsrs reported 1.46% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Huntington Natl Bank reported 0.34% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Globeflex Capital LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $197.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex (NYSE:FDX) by 8,058 shares to 13,554 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle Earnings inline, Revenue Misses In Q1 – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Financialbuzz.com: ‘Market Recap’ Week Ending September 13th, 2019 – PRNewswire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle EPS in-line, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.66 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 3.49% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.86 per share. NSP’s profit will be $36.66 million for 28.83 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Insperity, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.99% EPS growth.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $121.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in British Amern Tob Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 79,236 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $67.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 126,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Us Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:USPH).