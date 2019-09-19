Oracle (ORCL) Holder Blume Capital Management Lowered Its Position as Shares Rose; General Dynamics (GD) Holder American Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding

American Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 208.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Asset Management Inc bought 2,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 3,654 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $664,000, up from 1,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $190.3. About 1.19 million shares traded or 11.61% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – THERE WAS ORDER ACTIVITY ACROSS GULFSTREAM PRODUCT PORTFOLIO AND STRONG DEMAND FOR DEFENSE PRODUCTS IN QTR; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Quarterly Dividend By 11% — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Buy Expected to Generate Estimated Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of 2% of the Combined Company’s Rev by 2020; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics completes deal for peer CSRA; 12/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: JET AVIATION TO BUY HAWKER PACIFIC; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS G500 DELIVERIES ON TRACK FOR THIS YEAR; 18/03/2018 – CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 20/03/2018 – GD TO USE LOAN TO FOR GEN. CORP PURPOSES INCL. DEAL FINANCING; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL ADD $3.6 BLN IN SALES FOR THE YEAR; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q-End Total Potential Contract Value $87.6B

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 91,535 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22 million, down from 110,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $52.56. About 8.66M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/05/2018 – Organizations Worldwide Turn to Oracle Cloud to Fuel their Modernization Efforts; 13/04/2018 – Adyen Achieves Gold Level Status of Oracle PartnerNetwork; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE (SAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 33% TO $1.2 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Has Sought Billions in Damages; 24/05/2018 – SuiteCentric Joins Oracle NetSuite Commerce Agency Program; 30/04/2018 – Brazilian Footwear Retailer Paquetá Shoes Creates Competitive Differentiation with Inventory Insights; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,; 23/04/2018 – Bronto Makes Product Recommendations Personal Across Channels; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media Influencer Campaigns

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dakota Wealth owns 6,922 shares. The Nebraska-based Bridges Invest Management Inc has invested 0.19% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Toronto Dominion State Bank invested in 1.57 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fishman Jay A Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 107,071 shares. 57,806 are owned by Eagle Asset Management Inc. Bowling Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 116,736 shares. Sei Invs stated it has 0.27% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Llc reported 1.29% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 32,816 are owned by Holderness Com. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 3.86M shares. 9,322 were accumulated by Founders Capital Mngmt Limited Com. Trust Communications Of Virginia Va holds 0.07% or 9,525 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability has invested 0.19% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Curbstone Fincl Mgmt has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0.11% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $197.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex (NYSE:FDX) by 8,058 shares to 13,554 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

American Asset Management Inc, which manages about $230.00M and $145.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,137 shares to 25,848 shares, valued at $866,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.