Oracle (ORCL) Holder Blume Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Dillon & Associates Position in Ecolab (ECL) Raised by $344,159 as Market Value Rose

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 91,535 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22M, down from 110,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 59.52 million shares traded or 345.51% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – Oracle: Oracle grew the fastest out of the top 10 #PaaS vendors in CY2016 as well as CY2017. Source: @IDC Public Cloud Serv…; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ REV $9.78B, EST. $9.78B; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss/Shr 98c; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to lnject Al into the Sport of Kings; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 06/03/2018 – IT Convergence and lnspyrus Sign Global Partnership Agreement to Deliver Next-Gen Invoice Automation to Drive Finance Transformation; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. – Board Recommends Final Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 27/03/2018 – Google plans Supreme Court appeal over Oracle IP decision

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ecolab (ECL) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 1,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 43,654 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.60 million, up from 41,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ecolab for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $196.06. About 1.58M shares traded or 40.39% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $323.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 26,930 shares to 22,616 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Brighton Jones Lc has 0.03% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,137 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation accumulated 1.05% or 37,539 shares. Bell Bankshares holds 5,837 shares. Cleararc Cap has invested 0.22% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Bluestein R H, Michigan-based fund reported 6,350 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares, a Ohio-based fund reported 287,220 shares. Notis owns 9,400 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Fulton State Bank Na accumulated 4,784 shares. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory has invested 0.05% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 1,271 shares. Carderock Cap Mgmt Inc holds 31,411 shares. Donaldson Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 36,426 shares. Trustco National Bank N Y reported 2,967 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reported 0.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Griffin Asset Mgmt reported 356 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $197.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) by 33,356 shares to 177,421 shares, valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 57,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).