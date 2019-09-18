Oracle (ORCL) Holder Black Creek Investment Management Boosted Position; King Street Capital Management LP Increased Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holding by $15.61 Million as Valuation Declined

King Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp bought 102,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 222,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.16M, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $5.23 during the last trading session, reaching $139.01. About 2.26M shares traded or 41.14% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 322,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 4.50 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $256.26 million, up from 4.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $176.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $52.87. About 9.90 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 23/05/2018 – Inside Grapeshot’s $325 million decision to sell to Oracle, despite some investors thinking it could have grown into a $1 billion startup; 27/03/2018 – The federal court said Google’s use of Oracle’s Java development platform to create the Android operating system was not protected under the fair-use provision of copyright law; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins round in long-running copyright fight with Google; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Java SE 10 Release Arrives; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Court of Appeals Reversed Certain Awards Made in Oracle’s Favor After 2015 Trial; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ: CLOUD REVENUES TO GROW 19-23% IN 4Q; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on earnings, investing; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 27/03/2018 – Ruling Revives Oracle Claims That Google Infringed Java Copyrights; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES, EST. 10.30B

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $3.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 216,918 shares to 1.81 million shares, valued at $84.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) by 54,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49M shares, and cut its stake in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN).

