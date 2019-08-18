Oracle (ORCL) Holder Bb&T Has Boosted Its Holding by $408,100 as Stock Rose; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Value Declined, Holder Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $772,051

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 342,613 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.40M, up from 334,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 8.36 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 29/05/2018 – @NeYoCompound would love to meet Warren Buffett, but doesn’t have any pressing finance or business questions for the Oracle of Omaha; 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – SHAREHOLDERS HAVE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY ORACLE CORP THROUGH ITS UNIT VIA A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a ‘brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software License Update, Pdt Support Rev $5.03B; 12/04/2018 – LeaseAccelerator chosen by ten new Oracle-centric companies for ASC 842 compliance; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Presents Interactive, Personalized Training at COLLABORATE 18

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold 14,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 473,348 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.56 million, down from 487,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00 million shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bennicas & Associate has invested 0.72% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0.43% or 2.54 million shares. Central Bank And owns 0.26% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 21,904 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Co holds 0.11% or 17,357 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Company accumulated 4,601 shares. Cumberland Advsrs invested in 6,183 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 488,054 shares. Fiduciary holds 233,518 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. White Pine Llc owns 5,254 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Boston Common Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 137,410 shares. Eagle Asset Incorporated accumulated 57,861 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsr reported 0.07% stake. Estabrook Cap Mngmt invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Convergence Partners Lc reported 57,610 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 830,613 shares.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 16,674 shares to 20,165 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter (NYSE:BAX) by 14,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,061 shares, and cut its stake in The Coca (NYSE:KO).

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 6,833 shares to 232,777 shares, valued at $22.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).