Oracle (ORCL) Holder Bartlett & Co Decreased Holding by $820,456; As Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Stock Value Rose, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Lowered Its Position

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl (CCI) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 6,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.22M, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $137.27. About 1.73 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 14,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 439,675 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.05M, down from 454,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 9.21 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Oracle Communications Helps Evolve IP Expand Services; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Empowers Businesses to Capitalize on Opportunities Presented by World’s Largest and Fastest Growing Economies; 20/04/2018 – Xcelero Announces Silver Sponsorship of SuiteWorld18; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APIs Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and Tendril Named Leading Home Energy Management Software Providers by Navigant Research; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 07/05/2018 – Cointelegraph: World’s Second Largest Software Company Oracle To Offer Blockchain Products; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX SAYS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of Patient Centricity

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Webster Natl Bank N A holds 0.77% or 98,441 shares. Steinberg Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 18,770 shares. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs has invested 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Butensky Cohen Security has invested 1.69% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 1St Source Savings Bank has invested 0.35% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Covington Invest Advisors owns 105,653 shares or 1.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alberta Mngmt Corporation has 0.18% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 349,300 shares. 7,792 were accumulated by Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Oakworth Capital Incorporated reported 13,692 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada Incorporated holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 111,009 shares. Lakeview Partners Ltd reported 0.38% stake. Saturna accumulated 692,229 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Regions has 0.26% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Pnc Finance Group reported 4.87 million shares stake. Prudential Inc holds 6.45M shares.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P National Amt (MUB) by 2,720 shares to 27,725 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE) by 3,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere Co (NYSE:DE).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Oracle and VMware Partner to Support Customers’ Hybrid Cloud Strategies – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle -4% after revenue miss, CEO time off – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Blair William And Il has 0.13% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Covington Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 196,923 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 682,397 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 4.96M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Cypress Asset Tx has 15,905 shares. Granite Invest owns 169,751 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 1,835 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co stated it has 133,329 shares. Moreover, Iberiabank Corporation has 0.06% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 4,000 shares. Fiduciary Communication reported 3,395 shares. Lpl Fincl Llc invested 0.06% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Lakeview Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.29% or 3,799 shares. Hm Payson And reported 2,159 shares. Putnam Fl accumulated 72,549 shares.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Expected October 2019 Dividend of $0.17 Per Common Share – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boring ‘Grandpa’ REITs Your Kids Will Thank You For Someday – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Farmland Partners: Passive Value Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Spirit MTA REIT Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “This Is Why We Bought Anworth Mortgage – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $7.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Resources In (NYSE:TRGP) by 16,725 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $61.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Homes 4 R (NYSE:AMH) by 603,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hess Midstream Partn.