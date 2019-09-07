Oracle (ORCL) Holder Alpha Cubed Investments Has Increased Holding; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Lifted Position by $387,638

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 13,627 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 9,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – Banks will trade cryptocurrency sooner than people think, says fmr. JPMorgan blockchain executive; 09/05/2018 – Sprint President & CFO Michel Combes to Speak May 16 at 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Con; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Trib: JPMorgan hires top AI researcher from Carnegie Mellon University; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Slashes iPhone X-Shipment Estimates — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Anne Lester Says JPMorgan Is ‘Staying the Course’ With Market Strategies (Video); 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Jury Loss Could Get Much Smaller — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Eager for calming news, investors look to earnings

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 50.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 14,851 shares as the company's stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 44,382 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, up from 29,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 11.48 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Arvest Natl Bank Division has 227,895 shares. Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 7.95 million shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Co Inc Ma invested in 0.89% or 54,691 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 8.13 million shares. Finemark Comml Bank & invested in 1.01% or 171,210 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 11,341 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Cardinal accumulated 1.78% or 175,719 shares. Cadinha & Communications Ltd Llc invested 3.6% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 81,915 were accumulated by Private Tru Na. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 2% or 212,201 shares in its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invs Incorporated holds 0.81% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 120,023 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Company accumulated 23,974 shares. Cap Ww Investors owns 76.78M shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability has invested 2.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ifrah owns 16,485 shares. 145,346 were accumulated by Jones Lllp. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 302,168 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.13% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 68,024 shares. Ballentine Prtn Llc invested in 0.06% or 20,947 shares. 30,500 were reported by Jasper Ridge Prns Lp. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 18.01 million shares. Personal Advsr has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking accumulated 0.44% or 2.26M shares. Drexel Morgan reported 6,896 shares. Strategic Advsr Ltd Co reported 9,501 shares. Moreover, Mufg Americas has 0.24% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 157,122 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 0.18% or 645,611 shares. Bankshares Of Hawaii has invested 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Oak Assocs Limited Oh holds 1.69% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 516,523 shares.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $825.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16,970 shares to 398,973 shares, valued at $21.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,364 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).