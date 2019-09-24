Oracle (ORCL) Holder Alexandria Capital Lowered Its Position; Ally Financial (ALLY) Shareholder Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Decreased Stake

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) by 80.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 125,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 29,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $914,000, down from 155,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Ally Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.78. About 2.82 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 19/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – DOUG TIMMERMAN NAMED PRESIDENT OF AUTO FINANCE; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Provision Expense Flat to Down 10%; 22/03/2018 – Ally teams with Drive Motors to Provide Digital Financing that Allows Consumers to Shop Online for Vehicles Directly from Deale; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ally Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALLY); 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Doug Timmerman Pres of Auto Finance; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Medium-Term Compound Annual Adjusted EPS Growth of at Least 18%; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Jason Schugel Chief Risk Officer; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 27/03/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Ally Financial Set to Open New Innovation Hub in North Carolina; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Says Auto Finance Vice Chairman Tim Russi to Leave Oct

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 5,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 80,558 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.59M, down from 85,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $53.37. About 9.06 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among Younger Guests that Demand More Personalized Incentives and Experiences; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL FINAL DIV/SHR 130 RUPEES; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of Patient Centricity; 14/05/2018 – Leading Analyst Firm: Oracle Continues Strong Cloud Growth; 09/03/2018 – Oracle Power Gains Approval for Coal Plant From Project Partner; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins key round in long-running Google fight; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $264.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 14,900 shares to 37,600 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 49,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV).

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.64M for 8.71 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $701.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 32,136 shares to 68,195 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fd (MGK) by 4,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SMIN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.21% or 4.17M shares. Bowen Hanes & accumulated 8,990 shares. Stralem & invested in 109,530 shares or 3.39% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System owns 461,506 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Altfest L J And Inc accumulated 7,523 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Corp accumulated 123,052 shares. 4.67 million were accumulated by Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Great Lakes Advsrs, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.15M shares. 1St Source Financial Bank holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 75,366 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Lc has 4,830 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 316,944 shares. South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 608,328 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.37% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Pinebridge LP has 880,060 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.34% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).