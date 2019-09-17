Oracle Investment Management Trimmed Quidel (QDEL) Position as Market Value Declined; Medtronic (MDT) Shareholder St James Investment Company Increased Its Holding by $2.34 Million

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 502.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 24,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 28,874 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81 million, up from 4,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $109.34. About 3.03 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names Mike Weinstein Senior Vice President, Strategy; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook to Stable From Negative; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.15; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL; 08/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CVG President Mike Coyle to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase

Oracle Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc sold 118,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 1.79M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.90 million, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $64.9. About 121,598 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 22/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Quidel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Rev $169.1M; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 05/03/2018 – QUIDEL GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR POINT-OF-CARE SOFIA® LYME FLUORES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quidel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QDEL); 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q EPS 86c; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Net $34M; 04/04/2018 – QUIDEL CORP SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – QUIDEL CORP QDEL.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63

Oracle Investment Management Inc, which manages about $877.33M and $464.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 4.96M shares to 5.13 million shares, valued at $99.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 4.15M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Motus Gi Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. QDEL’s profit will be $24.45M for 27.50 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Quidel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 96.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold QDEL shares while 43 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.10% more from 35.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 3,951 shares. 324,802 are held by Massachusetts Financial Ma. Oracle Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 22.78% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). New York-based Teton Incorporated has invested 0.73% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York reported 10,830 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 4,943 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 49,349 were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. Swiss State Bank invested 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Blackrock Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Birchview Capital Lp, Vermont-based fund reported 48,844 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0% or 175,718 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.16% or 60,365 shares. Brown Capital Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 3.18% or 5.65 million shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL).

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc B (BRKB) by 15,627 shares to 227,770 shares, valued at $48.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 28,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,823 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Corp invested in 1.24M shares. Advisory Service Net Limited Liability owns 0.21% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 35,115 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Thomasville Financial Bank reported 4,909 shares stake. Axa holds 1.98M shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Llc has 78 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Com invested in 1,597 shares or 0% of the stock. World Asset invested in 0.42% or 87,656 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) LP has 20,281 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Regal Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.84% or 44,206 shares. Clark Estates Inc Ny has 23,650 shares. Haverford reported 1.29% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Skba Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 2.07% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 133,036 shares. Assetmark owns 3,785 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kistler invested 0.06% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).