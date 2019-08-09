Oracle Investment Management Trimmed Its Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Position by $5.59 Million; Conocophillips (COP) Shareholder Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Lowered Holding as Stock Value Declined

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 74.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 58,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 20,429 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 79,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.17. About 511,768 shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 30/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET MINI-TENDER; 08/05/2018 – STATE-RUN PDVSA DIVERTED FROM CURACAO TO VENEZUELA A TANKER BRINGING IMPORTED CRUDE -SHIPPER, REUTERS DATA; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 10/05/2018 – Conoco says to maintain legal actions until PDVSA pays $2 bln award; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Net $900M; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo oil cargoes; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Expands $2 Billion Venezuela Fight to U.K., Asia; 07/05/2018 – EIN Electric Power: Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao

Oracle Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 41.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc sold 798,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03M, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $893.15M market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.85. About 62,564 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested 2.23% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Gsa Capital Llp owns 49,403 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corporation holds 1.74 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 89,931 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 46,000 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 2.25M shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 0.11% or 80,000 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 122,900 shares in its portfolio. 64,820 are held by Stevens Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has 84,644 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Mngmt Inc has 0.03% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 305,200 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De invested in 110,826 shares or 0% of the stock. 211,633 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $604.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 25,195 shares to 96,288 shares, valued at $10.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 18,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

