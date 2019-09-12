Oracle Investment Management Trimmed Holding in Quidel (QDEL) as Market Value Declined; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Peconic Partners Has Trimmed Position

Oracle Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc sold 118,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 1.79 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.90M, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $68.51. About 222,987 shares traded or 5.99% up from the average. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 08/03/2018 – Quidel Announces Private Exchange Transactions; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Diagnostic Hybrids, Inc.- Quidel MicroVue Intact PTH EIA, Model 8044. An enzyme immunoassay for the quantification of; 04/04/2018 – QUIDEL CORP SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q REV. $169.1M, EST. $151.5M; 09/05/2018 – QUIDEL CORP QDEL.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Rev $169.1M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quidel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QDEL); 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance for Its Point-of-Care Sofia® Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay for Use with Sofia® 2 Instrument; 22/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 4,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 2,275 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $450,000, down from 6,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $224.66. About 24.32 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. via @cnbctech; 17/04/2018 – Apple’s big design problem is that it is running out of space on the device’s exterior; 01/05/2018 – APPLE REPORTS NEW $100B BUYBACK PROGRAM, BOOSTS DIVIDEND BY 16%; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Jabil’s revenue rises 19 percent; 12/04/2018 – Patently Apple: PACid Technologies Sues Samsung over Biometric Solutions for Galaxy Smartphones and beyond; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 pct drop in first-quarter net profit; 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD; 13/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 14/05/2018 – APPLE: USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO USE SOME SERVICES AT ICLOUD.COM; 26/03/2018 – DSS Wins Appeal; Federal Circuit Reverses PTAB Ruling Finding Patent Claims lnvalid Allowing DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold QDEL shares while 43 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.10% more from 35.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 114 shares. Asset Mngmt One Company Ltd invested in 0% or 6,300 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 25,692 shares. Pitcairn owns 7,214 shares. Alps holds 5,746 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The accumulated 22,036 shares. Sg Americas Lc invested in 12,523 shares. 31,793 are held by Susquehanna Intll Group Limited Liability Partnership. Cannell Peter B Communications invested in 0.75% or 334,400 shares. 18,720 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.01% or 10,830 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Bank accumulated 0% or 1,121 shares. Savings Bank Of America De owns 112,626 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0% or 14,645 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,005 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. QDEL’s profit will be $24.45 million for 29.03 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Quidel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 96.67% EPS growth.

Oracle Investment Management Inc, which manages about $877.33 million and $464.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 4.96 million shares to 5.13 million shares, valued at $99.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 392,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Motus Gi Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

