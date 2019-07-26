Oracle Investment Management Raised Quidel (QDEL) Stake by $114.36 Million; Valuation Declined; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Rose, Investure Increased Stake

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 1221% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 1.76M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.63M, up from 144,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $58.82. About 61,820 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 4.06% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q EPS 86c; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Rev $169.1M; 05/03/2018 quidel corporation | sofia lyme fia, sofia 2 analyzer, sofia | K173691 | 02/28/2018 |; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance for Its Point-of-Care Sofia® Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay for Use with Sofia® 2 Instrument; 08/03/2018 – Quidel Announces Private Exchange Transactions; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.01; 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Quidel, Exits MuleSoft; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Diagnostic Hybrids, Inc.- Quidel MicroVue Intact PTH EIA, Model 8044. An enzyme immunoassay for the quantification of; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quidel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QDEL)

Investure Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 3,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,795 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76M, up from 99,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.14. About 10.54M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/03/2018 – Hangzhou may build road for autonomous-driving cars, sources say; may benefit Alibaba, Geely; 16/05/2018 – Betting on Alibaba and Other Chinese Growth Plays — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s ‘great import center’ to target Japanese goods; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 17/04/2018 – ADDING and REPLACING Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING STORE: DIDN’T TALK WITH ALIBABA OVER OWNERSHIP REFORM; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73 billion and $522.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 29,000 shares to 259,290 shares, valued at $73.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jbg Smith Pptys by 1.02 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,307 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Reasons Alibaba Stock Will Continue to Rise – Investorplace.com” on July 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on July 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Ways to Play the Historic Bargain In Chinese Stocks – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Michael Kors Launches On Alibaba’s Tmall Luxury Pavilion – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Rokuâ€™s New Highs; Beyond Meatâ€™s Partnership – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Quidel Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” on February 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Stocks From the Booming US Medical Products Industry – Nasdaq” published on September 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Ecolab to Boost Food Safety Standards With Holchem Buyout – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Micron Technology, Quidel, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Altra Industrial Motion, USG, and Equity Lifestyle Properties â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Small Cap Stocks With Growth AND Value – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.