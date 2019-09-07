Oracle Investment Management Lowered Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Position by $5.59 Million; Yhb Investment Advisors Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 655.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 8,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 9,878 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $226.29. About 896,234 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

Oracle Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 41.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc sold 798,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03 million, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $852.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 599,581 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp holds 957,214 shares. 395,379 are held by Alliancebernstein Lp. 8.22M were reported by Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 638,647 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 180,392 shares. Alpine Glob Llc owns 98,220 shares. Frontier Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 977,464 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Gam Ag has 126,500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 16,324 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp stated it has 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.07% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 2,187 shares. 88,142 are owned by Int Grp Inc Inc.

More notable recent Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Pump the Brakes on the Illumina and Pacific Biosciences Deal – The Motley Fool” on April 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Is Skyrocketing Today – Nasdaq” published on November 02, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “European Research Initiative Adopts PacBio Sequel II System to Solve Rare Diseases – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Pacific Biosciences Is Tumbling Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Analysts await Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, up 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% EPS growth.

