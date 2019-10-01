Oracle Investment Management Lowered Its Quidel (QDEL) Stake by $6.98 Million; Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Position Increased by U S Global Investors Inc

Oracle Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc sold 118,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 1.79 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.90M, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.47% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $58.61. About 151,205 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.01; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Quidel Corporation- Sofia 2 Analyzer Catalog Number 20299 Sofia 2 is a bench top analyzer intended to be used with; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quidel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QDEL); 16/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance For Its Point-of-Care Sofia(R) Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay For Use With Sofia(R) 2 Instrument; 08/03/2018 – Quidel Announces Private Exchange Transactions; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q EPS 86c; 05/03/2018 quidel corporation | sofia lyme fia, sofia 2 analyzer, sofia | K173691 | 02/28/2018 |; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Rev $169.1M

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.13. About 2.10M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Oracle Investment Management Inc, which manages about $877.33 million and $464.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Motus Gi Hldgs Inc by 991,666 shares to 3.77M shares, valued at $11.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 392,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX).

Analysts await Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. QDEL’s profit will be $24.45M for 24.83 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Quidel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 96.67% EPS growth.

