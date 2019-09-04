Oracle Investment Management Increases Stake in Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX); Group One Trading LP Increases Position in U S Silica Hldgs (SLCA)

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA) by 107.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 63,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% . The institutional investor held 122,886 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 59,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in U S Silica Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $712.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $9.68. About 2.83 million shares traded or 47.80% up from the average. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 48.51% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC SLCA.N SAYS MAKING “VERY GOOD” PROGRESS ON 2 NEW IN-BASIN MINES IN WEST TEXAS – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA BUYS EP MINERALS FOR $750M; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica Acquires Performance Materials Leader EP Minerals for $750 Million; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC SLCA.N SAYS CONCERNS OVER SUPPLY “WAY OVERDONE”- CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – U.S. SILICA BOARD AUTHORIZES NEW $200M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group LP Exits Position in U.S. Silica; 19/03/2018 – US Silica Sees Deal Closing by Month’s End; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica to Buy Mineral-Additives Business for $750 Million; 24/04/2018 – US Silica 1Q Net $31.3M; 14/05/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) by 608.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 3.74M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 4.35M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.43 million, up from 613,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $984.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 144,481 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS – EXPECTS TO ENTER PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED PREPAID FORWARD WITH AFFILIATE OF ONE OF INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $126.8M; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS- AN ENTITY AFFILIATED WITH ONE OF ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS’S DIRECTORS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE AN AGGREGATE OF $30 MLN OF NOTES; 22/03/2018 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 23/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 30/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics to Review First Quarter 2018 Results on May 9th; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc (65VII) 65VII Diagnostic, Reagents, Test Kit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold AXDX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 25.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 25.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei reported 0% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 150,277 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 21,245 are held by Cutter & Brokerage Inc. 59,300 were reported by Swiss Comml Bank. Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0% invested in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 5,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Amer Grp reported 16,624 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0% or 14,487 shares in its portfolio. Cannell Peter B And Com Inc invested in 0.91% or 1.12M shares. Bankshares Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 41,168 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 0% or 2,287 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation invested in 539,407 shares or 0% of the stock. 688 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vereit Inc (Put) by 46,300 shares to 121,700 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (Put) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,900 shares, and cut its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX).