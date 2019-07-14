Oracle Investment Management Increases Position in Amarin Plc (AMRN); Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Position in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Has Decreased as Share Price Rose

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) by 37.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 92,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 152,628 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, down from 245,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.83. About 64,332 shares traded. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 34.97% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 27/04/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS DECLARES BOOST IN QTRLY DISTRIBUTIONS; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners 1Q Rev $1.59B; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 Cheniere’s Souki Says Natural Gas Becoming a Commodity Business (Video)

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 5126.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 5.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.23M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.50M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $21.89. About 6.73M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 427.10% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 422.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler accumulated 900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Shine Invest Advisory Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 2,032 shares. Jane Street Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Susquehanna Interest Gru Llp owns 0.03% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 3.75 million shares. Opus Point Prtn Management Lc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 16,641 shares. Kazazian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 14,436 shares. Citadel Lc owns 437,120 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 13,000 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). The Illinois-based One Trading LP has invested 0.04% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv invested 0.17% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). 18,481 were accumulated by Comerica Retail Bank. 171,133 were accumulated by Raymond James & Assoc. Credit Suisse Ag holds 259,523 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.04% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 100,000 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $20.32 million activity. Shares for $18.49M were sold by Kennedy Joseph T on Tuesday, January 22. Shares for $644,373 were sold by Ketchum Steven B.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sea Ltd by 1.28M shares to 3.25M shares, valued at $76.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 14,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. CQP’s profit will be $280.72 million for 18.89 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.67% negative EPS growth.

