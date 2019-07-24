Oracle Investment Management Increased Quidel (QDEL) Holding by $114.36 Million; Stock Value Declined; Schnieders Capital Management Trimmed Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $305,562; Valuation Declined

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 1221% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 1.76 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.63 million, up from 144,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34B market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $58.82. About 109,606 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 4.06% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q EPS 86c; 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Quidel, Exits MuleSoft; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance for Its Point-of-Care Sofia® Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay for Use with Sofia® 2 Instrument; 07/03/2018 – Quidel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quidel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QDEL); 08/03/2018 – Quidel Announces Private Exchange Transactions; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Net $34M; 16/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance For Its Point-of-Care Sofia(R) Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay For Use With Sofia(R) 2 Instrument

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 802 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,103 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 7,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $11.64 during the last trading session, reaching $361.43. About 7.14 million shares traded or 59.35% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO RAISE 767 OUTPUT TO 3 JETS/MO BY 2020 VS 2.5/MO; 17/04/2018 – BOEING STATEMENT ON SWA FLIGHT 1380; 08/03/2018 – Veterans Trading Company, LLC Recognized by The Boeing Company for Superior Supplier Performance March 8, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Tops Airbus With $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 787s; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Qatar Airways Sign Letter of Intent for Five 777 Freighters; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Tariff Plans Could ‘Harm’ Global Aerospace Industry; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft With ToughWriter(R) 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 01/05/2018 – Plane maker Boeing is buying aerospace parts company KLX for about $3.2 billion; 23/05/2018 – Brazil Optimistic on Boeing-Embraer Deal as Concerns Overcome; 07/03/2018 – RPT-Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices but could hurt sales

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. Shares for $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8.

