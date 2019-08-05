Oracle Investment Management Increased Its Holding in Quidel (QDEL) by $114.36 Million as Stock Value Declined; Holder Barton Investment Management Lifted Air Lease (AL) Position

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 1221% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 1.76 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.63 million, up from 144,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $55.77. About 123,410 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q EPS 86c; 22/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Net $34M; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q REV. $169.1M, EST. $151.5M; 08/03/2018 – Quidel Announces Private Exchange Transactions; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.01; 07/03/2018 – Quidel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance for Its Point-of-Care Sofia® Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay for Use with Sofia® 2 Instrument; 04/04/2018 – QUIDEL CORP SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 34,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 566,752 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.47M, up from 532,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 920,832 shares traded or 9.30% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT

