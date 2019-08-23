Oracle Investment Management Increased Its Amarin Plc (AMRN) Position by $102.53 Million as Stock Rose; Acadia Rlty Tr (AKR) Shareholder Westpac Banking Has Raised Its Stake by $340.86 Million

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Acadia Rlty Tr (AKR) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% . The institutional investor held 291,801 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96B, up from 279,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Acadia Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $27.23. About 157,541 shares traded. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has risen 5.88% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AKR News: 09/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, Interpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United R; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q EPS 9c; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 16/03/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Date; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Backs FY18 FFO $1.33/Shr-FFO $1.45/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q Rev $63.1M

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 5126.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 5.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The hedge fund held 5.23 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.50M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 4.37 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Costs; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN REPORTS PATENT LITIGATION SETTLEMENT PACT WITH TEVA; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and Inflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patie; 24/05/2018 – Amarin Announces Patent Litigation Settlement Agreement with Teva; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN – REV POTENTIAL FOR VASCEPA OUTSIDE U.S. SEEN TO BE RELATIVELY MODEST UNTIL ADDITIONAL COUNTRIES APPROVAL; 09/05/2018 – AMARIN PRINTING AND PUBLISHING PCL – APPOINTS SIRI BUNPITUKGATE AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 21/03/2018 – Amarin Announces First Middle East Approval for Vascepa®; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN : LEBANON APPROVES VASCEPA FOR SALE; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr $0.08; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION – ANNOUNCED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA THAT RESOLVES AMARIN’S PREVIOUSLY REPORTED VASCEPA PATENT LITIGATION

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeco Instrs Inc Del (NASDAQ:VECO) by 10,588 shares to 287,252 shares, valued at $3.11 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 12,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,350 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold AKR shares while 51 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 1.29% more from 83.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.99 million were accumulated by Northern Trust. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 7.36M shares. Vanguard owns 12.72M shares. California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) for 34,468 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.65% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). 537,246 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. 5.54M are held by Goldman Sachs Incorporated. Westpac Bk stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Daiwa Gp Incorporated has 12,941 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 120,166 shares. Kbc Group Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 27,497 shares. Third Avenue Management Limited Com holds 2.7% or 1.24 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Ltd has 0% invested in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 370,800 are held by Rhenman And Prtnrs Asset Management Ab. Reilly Financial Limited Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldgs Public Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Birchview Capital LP holds 59,000 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 6,598 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 4.85 million shares. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 273,890 shares. Fred Alger Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 85,000 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Alphamark Ltd Liability Corp holds 250 shares. 35,570 are held by Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 233,612 shares. Elk Creek Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Hood River Cap Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 2.06 million shares.

