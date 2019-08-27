Oracle Investment Management Increased By $102.53 Million Its Amarin Plc (AMRN) Position; CVR Partners LP Has 1.91 Sentiment

CVR Partners LP (UAN) investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 21 funds started new and increased holdings, while 11 decreased and sold holdings in CVR Partners LP. The funds in our database now possess: 38.67 million shares, up from 38.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding CVR Partners LP in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 13 New Position: 8.

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) stake by 5126.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oracle Investment Management Inc acquired 5.13 million shares as Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN)’s stock rose 6.11%. The Oracle Investment Management Inc holds 5.23M shares with $108.50M value, up from 100,000 last quarter. Amarin Corp Plc now has $5.22B valuation. The stock decreased 3.91% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $14.61. About 9.43M shares traded or 4.39% up from the average. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500.

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in North America. The company has market cap of $402.16 million. It provides ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products for agricultural customers. It currently has negative earnings. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.55. About 30,233 shares traded. CVR Partners, LP (UAN) has risen 18.13% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ CVR Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UAN); 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners Will Not Pay Cash Distribution for 1Q; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 04/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR PROPOSED SALE OF; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms CVR Partners ‘B+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Neg; 29/05/2018 – CVR MEDICAL, CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC PACT; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CVR PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 29/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CVR MEDICAL AND CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC AGREEMENT; 28/03/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR UPDATE ON FUNDRAISING; 05/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATORS/NOMAD

Raging Capital Management Llc holds 5.1% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP for 8.87 million shares. Glendon Capital Management Lp owns 2.07 million shares or 2.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc has 1.37% invested in the company for 2.18 million shares. The Illinois-based Cna Financial Corp has invested 0.42% in the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc., a Connecticut-based fund reported 20,781 shares.

